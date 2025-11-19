Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11: Who will replace Gill if he remains unfit?

IND vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11: Who will replace Gill if he remains unfit?

Shubman Gill is yet to be officially ruled out for India’s second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, though the latest update from the BCCI confirms he has been cleared to travel with the team on November 19. Despite this, all indications suggest that he is unlikely to feature in the playing XI due to the neck injury he sustained in Kolkata.
 
With Gill possibly sidelined, India have three primary options to fill his spot. Two specialist batters, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, are available, along with seam-bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who rejoins the squad after being rested for the first Test.
 
Sai Sudharsan: The Obvious Choice?
 
The most straightforward replacement for Gill appears to be Sai Sudharsan, who lost his place in Kolkata when India opted for an extra spin-bowling allrounder, Axar Patel. Washington Sundar’s promotion to No. 3 allowed him to face the most deliveries in the match (174 across two innings), highlighting his adaptability. While Sudharsan is next in line among specialist batters, he bats left-handed, as does Padikkal, which could be a tactical disadvantage given South Africa’s Simon Harmer dismissed six left-hand batters in Kolkata.
 
Reddy as a Right-Hand Option
 
Reddy offers a rare right-handed top-order option but is still developing as both a batter and bowler. He was given experience in India’s previous series against the West Indies, where he had minimal impact, bowling just four overs across two Tests and batting only once. Including him as a Gill replacement would provide right-handed balance but wouldn’t be a like-for-like substitution. 
 
External Options: Gaikwad, Sarfaraz, Karun Nair
 
If selectors prefer an experienced right-hand batter, options include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, or Karun Nair. Gaikwad has impressed in India A and domestic cricket; Sarfaraz brings an aggressive style against spin but lacks recent international exposure; Karun Nair has been prolific in the Ranji Trophy and is known for sweep and reverse-sweep mastery.
 
Tweaking the Existing Squad
 
India could also choose Sudharsan or Padikkal and Reddy while dropping a spin-bowling allrounder, likely Axar Patel. Axar’s impact in Kolkata was limited, and leaving him out could provide balance against South Africa while relying on Washington Sundar to bowl more overs. Reddy’s experience against offspin, particularly against Nathan Lyon in Australia, adds confidence if India opt for this strategy.
 
Ultimately, India face a challenging decision to replace their captain, right-handed middle-order mainstay, and experienced batter, balancing batting depth with bowling strategy in Guwahati.

