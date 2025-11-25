SA stretch lead to 395 as pitch wears down; India stare at tough chase

South Africa strengthened their grip on the second Test in Guwahati, stretching their overall lead to 395 runs by tea on Day 4, even as Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar began to extract noticeable turn from the surface. The visitors reached 107/3 in 40 overs, setting up a challenging fourth-innings scenario for India on a pitch that is showing increasing signs of wear.

Indian Spinners Find Sudden Assistance

What will concern India most is the sharp turn and lift that both Jadeja and Washington generated during the session. Neither spinner is typically known for extravagant turn, making the amount of purchase they extracted a clear sign that the top layer of the pitch is deteriorating. With India set to bat last, the conditions could quickly worsen, adding to the hosts’ pressure as they chase survival.

Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand with Twin Strikes Openers Ryan Rickelton (35 off 64) and Aiden Markram (29 off 84) continued their good form, stitching together another fifty-run stand. However, Jadeja broke through with two key wickets in quick succession. Rickleton, attempting to loft Jadeja over cover, failed to get the elevation as Mohammed Siraj timed his jump perfectly to complete a sharp catch. For Markram, Jadeja produced a classic left-arm orthodox dismissal—slower through the air, drawing the batter forward. The ball gripped, turned sharply past the outside edge, and crashed into the off stump despite Markram defending the correct line.