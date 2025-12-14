SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton helps Mumbai stay alive in final race

Left out of India’s T20 plans in recent months, Yashasvi Jaiswal responded in the most emphatic manner possible with a match-winning century as defending champions Mumbai kept their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 campaign alive. In a must-win Super League B encounter on Sunday, Mumbai chased down a daunting 235-run target against Haryana with four wickets to spare, doing so with 15 balls remaining.

Jaiswal's unbeaten 101 off 50 balls not only powered Mumbai to a vital victory but also served as a reminder of his credentials in the shortest format. After a heavy defeat to Hyderabad in their opening Super League match dented Mumbai's net run rate, this result restored belief within the camp and kept qualification hopes for the final firmly intact.

Haryana set the tone with the bat Batting first, Haryana produced a commanding batting performance on a flat surface. Skipper Ankit Kumar led from the front with an authoritative 89 off 42 balls, combining timing with placement to keep the scoreboard ticking. He found strong support from all-rounder Nishant Sindhu, who remained unbeaten on 63 from 38 deliveries. The pair added 110 runs in just over eight overs, putting Mumbai’s bowlers under sustained pressure and lifting Haryana to an imposing 234 for 3 in their 20 overs. Mumbai’s attack struggled for breakthroughs, with only Sairaj Patil managing multiple wickets while the rest found it difficult to contain the flow of runs.

Explosive start lays the foundation Mumbai’s response was immediate and aggressive. Veteran Ajinkya Rahane provided early momentum with a brisk 21 from 10 balls before Yashasvi Jaiswal took complete control of the chase. Jaiswal targeted Haryana’s pace attack from the outset, capitalising on bowlers operating in the 125–130 kmph range. He drove the half-volleys with authority, punished the short balls with pulls and ramps, and quickly brought the asking rate under control. Haryana bowlers Anshul Kamboj and Ishant Bhardwaj bore the brunt, conceding boundaries at regular intervals as Mumbai surged ahead. Sarfaraz–Jaiswal partnership turns the game

The decisive phase came when Sarfaraz Khan joined Jaiswal at the crease. Sarfaraz played a fearless innings, smashing 64 off just 24 balls, using innovative strokes and sharp footwork to dismantle the bowling attack. The duo added 88 runs in only 6.1 overs, transforming a stiff chase into a manageable one. Sarfaraz raced to a 16-ball half-century before departing, after which Jaiswal sensibly shifted gears. He anchored the innings, ensuring there were no late hiccups, and finished the game in style. At the post-match presentation, Jaiswal was seen inviting Sarfaraz to join him while receiving the Player of the Match award, underlining the partnership’s importance.