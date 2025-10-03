IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: Day 2 full scorecard, session report

India resume Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies with Shubman Gill (18* off 42) and KL Rahul (53* off 114) at the crease, looking to build on their solid overnight score of 121/2. The action continues at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with India trailing by just 41 runs and well-positioned to take control of the match.

Day 1 belonged largely to the Indian bowlers. After West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc under humid conditions. Siraj claimed four wickets, while Bumrah picked up three as the visitors were bowled out for a modest 162. Justin Greaves top-scored for West Indies with 32.

In reply, India made a cautious start before rain briefly halted play. Yashasvi Jaiswal shifted gears post-interruption, scoring a fluent 36 before edging to the keeper. Debutant Sai Sudharsan couldn’t make an impact and was trapped LBW for 7. IND 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2: India 1st Inning 121-2 (38 ov) CRR:3.18 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c SD Hope b J Seales 36 54 7 0 66.67 KL Rahul Not out 53 114 6 0 46.49 Sai Sudharsan lbw b RL Chase 7 19 0 0 36.84 Shubman Gill (C) Not out 18 42 1 0 42.86 Extras 7 (b 4, Ib 1, w 1, nb 1, p 0) Total 121 (2 wkts, 38 Ov) Yet to Bat Dhruv Jurel,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Fall of Wickets 68-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 18.2),90-2(Sai Sudharsan 24.5) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jayden Seales 8 2 21 1 0 0 2.63 Johann Layne 6 0 14 0 0 1 2.33 Justin Greaves 4 2 19 0 1 0 4.75 Jomel Warrican 6 2 21 0 0 0 3.5 Khary Pierre 9 0 25 0 0 0 2.78 Roston Chase 5 0 16 1 0 0 3.2 WI 1st innings scorecard: West Indies 1st Inning 162-10 (44.1 ov) CRR:3.67 Batter R B 4s 6s SR John Campbell c D Jurel b J Bumrah 8 19 2 0 42.11 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c D Jurel b M Siraj 0 11 0 0 0 Alick Athanaze c KL Rahul b M Siraj 12 24 2 0 50 Brandon King b M Siraj 13 15 3 0 86.67 Roston Chase (C) c D Jurel b M Siraj 24 43 4 0 55.81 Shai Hope (WK) b K Yadav 26 36 3 0 72.22 Justin Greaves b J Bumrah 32 48 4 0 66.67 Khary Pierre lbw b W Sundar 11 34 2 0 32.35 Jomel Warrican c D Jurel b K Yadav 8 16 1 0 50 Johann Layne b J Bumrah 1 4 0 0 25 Jayden Seales Not out 6 16 0 0 37.5 Extras 21 (b 9, Ib 6, w 5, nb 1, p 0) Total 162 (10 wkts, 44.1 Ov) Fall of Wickets 12-1(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 3.5),20-2(John Campbell 6.1),39-3(Brandon King 9.6),42-4(Alick Athanaze 11.4),90-5(Shai Hope 23.2),105-6(Roston Chase 26.5),144-7(Khary Pierre 37.5),150-8(Justin Greaves 38.6),153-9(Johann Layne 40.1),162-10(Jomel Warrican 44.1) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 14 3 42 3 1 0 3 Mohammed Siraj 14 3 40 4 0 1 2.86 Nitish Kumar Reddy 4 1 16 0 0 0 4 Ravindra Jadeja 3 0 15 0 0 0 5 Kuldeep Yadav 6.1 0 25 2 0 0 4.05 Washington Sundar 3 0 9 1 0 0 3 ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming With Rahul looking composed and Gill settling in, India will aim to bat big on Day 2 and push West Indies firmly on the back foot.

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 broadcast details Region/Country Channel/Platform India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1 West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here) Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sports 2 United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1 Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here) Pakistan Tapmad South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212 Check IN Dvs WI 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live telecast and live streaming details Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test match being held? The opening Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When does the India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 start? The first Test match of the series kicks off on October 3, 2025. What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2? Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st Test in India?