Another IND vs PAK handshake row? Harmanpreet's side to follow men's lead

In line with the Indian men’s team’s stance during the Asia Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised the Indian women’s cricket team to refrain from shaking hands with Pakistan players during their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 league match in Colombo this Sunday, The Indian Express has reported.

BCCI Issues Directive Ahead of Departure to Sri Lanka

According to BCCI sources, the directive was communicated just before the women’s team departed for Sri Lanka on Wednesday. “The players have been clearly instructed not to engage in handshakes with Pakistan players during the match. This directive comes from the top, and the BCCI fully supports the players,” the source added.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today India’s women began their World Cup campaign with a win against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. Their next match, against Pakistan, is set to take place under heightened scrutiny, not just because of the on-field rivalry, but also the off-field political undertones. India vs Pakistan: A Rivalry Played at Neutral Grounds Owing to ongoing diplomatic tensions, India and Pakistan continue to face off only at neutral venues. The upcoming match will mark the fourth consecutive Sunday featuring an India-Pakistan cricket encounter in a politically sensitive environment.

Notably, the men’s teams also clashed three times during the recent Asia Cup held in the UAE, with India emerging victorious in the final. Tensions Surrounding the Asia Cup Final The Asia Cup was overshadowed by ongoing geopolitical tensions, including references to the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in PoK. Following India’s Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan, the men’s team declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister and the PCB chief. BCCI vs ACC: Trophy Controversy Deepens The controversy didn’t end there. During a virtual ACC meeting held on Tuesday, BCCI officials walked out after claiming Naqvi failed to clarify when the tournament trophy and medals would be sent to India. Reports suggest that BCCI accused Naqvi of taking the trophy back to Pakistan after India’s win.