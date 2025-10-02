Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20 live match time and streaming details

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to clash in the opening T20 match of their series on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Both teams will be looking to bounce back after underwhelming campaigns in the recent Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan, once considered the second-strongest T20 side in Asia, failed to live up to expectations and were knocked out in the group stage, unable to register the kind of performance fans had hoped for.

Bangladesh, too, had a disappointing run in the Asia Cup. Although they made it to the Super Four, they managed to secure only one win and failed to progress further. Despite their struggles in the tournament, Bangladesh have had a solid record against Afghanistan over the past two years, which could give them confidence heading into this contest.

With the T20 World Cup approaching next year, this series is a vital opportunity for both teams to regroup, address their weaknesses, and fine-tune their strategies. Both sides will be eager to start strong and build momentum for the upcoming global event. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I live telecast and streaming details When does the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 match take place? The 1st T20 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Thursday, 2 October 2025. What is the venue of the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 match?

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. At what time will the live toss for the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 take place? The toss for the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 match will take place at 8 PM IST. At what time will the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 match begin? The first ball of the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 match in India? The live telecast for the AFG vs BAN 1st T20 match will not be available in India.