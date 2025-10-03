New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Toss delayed due to rain in Mount Maunganui
After suffering a heavy loss in the series opener at the same venue, the Kiwis will be desperate to bounce back and level the series.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The second T20I of the ongoing three-match series between New Zealand and Australia is set to take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui today. After suffering a heavy loss in the series opener at the same venue, the Kiwis will be desperate to bounce back and level the series.
In the first T20I, Tim Robinson was the standout for New Zealand, smashing his maiden T20I century with an unbeaten 106 off 66 deliveries. Despite his heroics, New Zealand could only post 181/6, which turned out to be insufficient on a batting-friendly surface. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa led the bowling effort for Australia, keeping the run flow in check with disciplined spells.
Australia’s chase got off to a blazing start, thanks to a powerful opening stand from Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh. Marsh hammered 85 off just 43 balls, while Head, Matthew Short, and Tim David chipped in with handy cameos. The visitors cruised to victory with six wickets in hand and 21 balls remaining, with Marsh deservedly named Player of the Match for his explosive knock.
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Playing 11
New Zealand Playing 11 (Probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
Australia playing 11 (Probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between New Zealand and Australia for the 2nd T20I match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match live telecast: The live telecast of Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match live streaming: The live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
11:09 AM
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Rain to play spoilsport!
Rain is currently playing spoilsport at Bay Oval, with the entire square covered as showers persist. The weather forecast doesn’t look too promising at the moment, but there’s still hope for a shortened match if conditions improve.
11:00 AM
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Kiwis look to bounce back!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Bay Oval today. With the Aussies leading the 3-match series 1-0, the Kiwis will be looking to bounce back at home and level the series. Action begins at 11:45 AM IST
