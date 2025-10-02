Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PAK-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PAK-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, will also be based in Colombo for their group-stage matches and are expected to adapt well to local conditions.

PAK W vs BAN W
PAK W vs BAN W
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bangladesh Women (BAN W) are set to face Pakistan Women (PAK W) in Match 3 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on October 2 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
This marks Bangladesh’s second appearance in the ICC Women’s World Cup, having made their debut in 2022. They secured qualification for the 2025 edition after winning three out of five matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier. In the lead-up to the tournament, Bangladesh had mixed results in their warm-up games — one match against South Africa was washed out due to rain, while they managed to edge past Sri Lanka with a close one-run victory, giving them a morale boost heading into the main event.
 
Pakistan Women, meanwhile, will also be based in Colombo for their group-stage matches and are expected to adapt well to local conditions. Their preparation was also affected by rain, with one of their warm-up fixtures being abandoned. However, they did suffer a loss against South Africa in the other warm-up game, which exposed areas they’ll be keen to address before taking on Bangladesh.  Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women probable Playing 11
 
Bangladesh Women Playing 11:  Shorna Akter, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter.
 
Pakistan Women Playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu. 
 
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women: Head-to-Head in WODIs
 
Total Matches Played: 16
Bangladesh Women Won: 7
Pakistan Women Won: 8
No Result/Tied: 1
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women Full Squad
 
Bangladesh Women's Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna
 
Pakistan Women's Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
Pakistan Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in the second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 2.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 2?
The match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
 
What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Kuldeep cleans up Hope; WI 90/5 at lunch

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today

Another IND vs PAK handshake row? Harmanpreet's side to follow men's lead

India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, live match time and streaming

India vs West Indies 1st Test pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Topics :Bangladesh cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story