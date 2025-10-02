ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PAK-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

Bangladesh Women (BAN W) are set to face Pakistan Women (PAK W) in Match 3 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on October 2 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

This marks Bangladesh’s second appearance in the ICC Women’s World Cup, having made their debut in 2022. They secured qualification for the 2025 edition after winning three out of five matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier. In the lead-up to the tournament, Bangladesh had mixed results in their warm-up games — one match against South Africa was washed out due to rain, while they managed to edge past Sri Lanka with a close one-run victory, giving them a morale boost heading into the main event.

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, will also be based in Colombo for their group-stage matches and are expected to adapt well to local conditions. Their preparation was also affected by rain, with one of their warm-up fixtures being abandoned. However, they did suffer a loss against South Africa in the other warm-up game, which exposed areas they'll be keen to address before taking on Bangladesh. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women probable Playing 11 Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Shorna Akter, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter.

Pakistan Women Playing 11: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu. Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women: Head-to-Head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 16 Bangladesh Women Won: 7 Pakistan Women Won: 8 No Result/Tied: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women Full Squad Bangladesh Women's Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna

Pakistan Women's Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Rameen Shamim, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh women Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Pakistan Women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh Women in the second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 2. What will be the venue for the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 2?

The match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.