New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

After a heavy defeat in the opening match, the Kiwis will look to bounce back and level the series.

NZ vs AUS
NZ vs AUS
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:38 AM IST
The second T20I of the ongoing three-match series between New Zealand and Australia is set to take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, October 3. After a heavy defeat in the opening match, the Kiwis will look to bounce back and level the series.
 
In the first game, Tim Robinson stood out for New Zealand, scoring his maiden T20I century with a superb unbeaten 106 off 66 balls. Despite his heroics, New Zealand could only post 181/6, which proved below par on a good batting surface. Australia's bowlers, particularly Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, bowled with great control to restrict the hosts.
 
In response, Australia came out firing. Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh gave them a flying start, putting New Zealand under pressure early. Marsh smashed a commanding 85 off 43 balls before falling short of a century. Head, along with cameos from Matthew Short and Tim David, guided Australia to a comfortable win with six wickets in hand and 21 balls remaining. Marsh was named Player of the Match for his explosive performance with the bat.
 
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 probable playing 11:
 
New Zealand playing 11:  Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
 
Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
 
New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is
 
Total matches played: 20
New Zealand won: 5
Australia won: 14
Tie: 1
 
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 full squad
 
New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Ben Sears
 
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe
 

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match take place?
The 2nd T20 between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Friday, 3 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match?
The match will be held at the  Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 take place?
The toss for the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match begin?
The first ball of the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match is scheduled for 11:45 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match in India?
The live telecast for the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match in India?
Live streaming of the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Topics :Cricket NewsNew Zealand cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

