IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 play today?

Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has seen two days of dominant cricket as India have firmly asserted control over the match.A massive first-innings total of 518/5 declared, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill (129* not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (175), has put the hosts in a commanding position. Useful contributions from Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) further strengthened India’s grip on the game.

At stumps on Day 2, West Indies were 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs. Their innings saw brief resistance from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41), but India’s spinners, particularly Ravindra Jadeja, kept striking at crucial moments despite a relatively flat pitch. Jadeja ended the day with three wickets and played down the unfortunate run-out of Jaiswal, calling it part of the game.

With India eyeing a clean sweep in the series, West Indies will rely on captain Roston Chase and the lower order to fight back. Stay with us for live coverage, key moments, and in-depth analysis from Day 3.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast and live streaming details

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?

The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 start?

The second Test match of the series began on October 10, 2025. Day 3 will be played on October 12, 2025.

What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3?

Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.