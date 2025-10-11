Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live match time and streaming details

For Bangladesh, the middle order showed promise with a 101-run partnership between Towhid Hridoy (56) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (60), but the rest of the lineup collapsed under pressure.

Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Afghanistan will look to seal the series when they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI at Sharjah on October 11, after a clinical all-round performance in the opening match.
 
The hosts were dominant in all departments in the first ODI, comfortably chasing down Bangladesh’s target of 222 with five wickets and nearly three overs to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah led the way with half-centuries, continuing their consistent form. Rahmat, in particular, has been in sublime touch, registering scores of 51, 56, 49, 133, and 50 in his last five innings.
 
With the ball, Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai shared six wickets between them, stifling Bangladesh’s middle and lower order just when they looked set for a big total.
 
For Bangladesh, the middle order showed promise with a 101-run partnership between Towhid Hridoy (56) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (60), but the rest of the lineup collapsed under pressure. With three losses in their last four ODIs, the visitors are under pressure to bounce back and stay alive in the series.
 
Changes may be on the cards for Bangladesh, who’ll need their top order to step up against a confident Afghan side chasing another series win. 
 
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI probable Playing 11
 
Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad
 
Bangladesh Playing 11: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali(w), Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
 
Squads:
 
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana
 
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bashir Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
 

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match take place?
The 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Friday, 11 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match?
The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
At what time will the live toss for the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI take place?
The toss for the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match will take place at 3 PM IST.
 
At what time will the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match begin?
The first ball of the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Afghanistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

