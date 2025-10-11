Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on his ODI future

The chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Shubman Gill had a chat with me and explained why I was not part of the Australia ODI squad, says Jadeja

India's Ravindra Jadeja during a training session. (File Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Australia will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. But one notable absence from the 15-member squad has caught everyone’s attention — Ravindra Jadeja.
 
As the spotlight turned to India’s senior stars making their comeback, questions began to swirl around the all-rounder’s future in the 50-over format. While newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill spoke about how the presence of Kohli and Rohit would strengthen India’s campaign leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, there was little mention of Jadeja’s omission.
 
Jadeja opens up after West Indies Test
 
 
Speaking at the end of Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jadeja finally addressed the speculation surrounding his exclusion from the ODI squad. The experienced all-rounder clarified that his absence was not without explanation and that the decision had been discussed in detail with the team management.
 
“The chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Shubman Gill spoke to me. They explained the reason behind the decision. It’s not like I found out suddenly — they were clear and honest. Whenever I get a chance again in the ODI format, I’ll give my best and do what I’ve always done,” said Jadeja.  However, he didn't divulge what his conversation was with the team management. 
On motivation and long-term goals

“Every cricketer dreams of winning a World Cup. We came close last time but couldn’t finish the job. Hopefully, next time we can go that one step further,” he said.  Jadeja on personal milestone
 
Asked about personal milestones like 4,000 runs or 300 wickets, Jadeja shrugged it off: “I don’t think too much about records. Sometimes it crosses my mind, but it’s not a priority. What matters to me is whether my performance is helping the team win. Scoring runs or taking wickets only matters if it leads to victories — especially in ICC tournaments or the World Test Championship. When those performances contribute to wins, that’s when I feel truly satisfied.”
 
Clarity over selection, focus on Test cricket
 
Jadeja’s statement suggests that his exclusion was more a matter of selection planning than a reflection on form or fitness. With India entering a transitional phase under Gill’s leadership, selectors appear to be testing bench strength in the 50-over format while ensuring the senior players remain fresh for longer tournaments.
 
For now, Jadeja’s focus remains on Test cricket, where he continues to be a vital figure — leading India’s spin attack and contributing consistently with the bat. His calm acknowledgment of the selectors’ decision reflects a seasoned understanding of the team’s long-term goals.

Cricket News Ravindra Jadeja ICC World Cup

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

