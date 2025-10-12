Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: Seales fined for throwing ball at Jaiswal, handed demerit point

The charge stemmed from an incident in the 29th over of India's first innings, when Seales, after completing his follow-through, fielded the ball and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal

West Indies' Jayden Seales , Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (C) on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Photo CREIMAS for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.
 
The charge stemmed from an incident in the 29th over of India’s first innings, when Seales, after completing his follow-through, fielded the ball and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, striking him on the pads.
 
The ICC confirmed that Seales violated Article 2.9 of the Code, which pertains to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.” 
 
One demerit point added to record
 
In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Seales’ disciplinary record, taking his total to two demerit points within a 24-month period. His previous offence came during a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2024.
 
Under ICC regulations, players who accumulate four or more demerit points within two years face suspension points, which can result in a ban — one Test or two limited-overs matches, depending on the player’s next scheduled fixtures.
 
Formal hearing after contest
 
Seales contested the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, prompting a formal hearing. The West Indies pacer argued that he was attempting a run-out, but after reviewing footage from multiple angles, Pycroft concluded that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, given that Jaiswal was well within his crease.
 
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Alex Wharf, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.
 
Penalty framework
 
Level 1 offences under the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with the addition of one or two demerit points.
 
All demerit points remain on a player’s record for 24 months before being expunged.
 
First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

