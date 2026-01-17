Mohammed Siraj takes the blame for India's Rajkot ODI loss vs New Zealand

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand third ODI in Indore on Sunday, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj addressed the media at a press conference on Saturday, where he accepted responsibility for India’s defeat in the second ODI in Rajkot.

Siraj admitted that India missed a crucial moment in the field, most importantly his dropped catch of Daryl Mitchell, which eventually cost them the match. With the three-match series locked at 1-1, the decider at the Holkar Stadium has now become a high-stakes contest for both teams.

Rare situation in India

Siraj said that series deciders at home do not come often for India, which is why the team is approaching Sunday’s match with a knockout-like mindset.

He noted that India had won the first ODI before slipping up in Rajkot, creating a high-pressure scenario in the final game. According to him, senior players in the dressing room have been guiding the team well, helping them stay calm despite the tense situation.

Mitchell remains the biggest threat

Siraj acknowledged that Daryl Mitchell has once again been New Zealand’s most dangerous batter against India. Mitchell scored 84 in the first ODI and followed it up with an unbeaten 131 in Rajkot to win the Player of the Match award.

Siraj explained that India had a clear plan to dismiss him early, but the missed catch changed the course of the game. He added that Mitchell’s ability to handle spin, rotate strike, and build innings in the middle overs made him an even tougher challenge for Indian bowlers.

No major concern over bowling

Despite conceding a big total in Rajkot, Siraj insisted that India’s bowling unit was not underperforming.

He said that sometimes a single breakthrough can change everything — confidence, momentum, and pressure. Siraj also pointed out that the Rajkot pitch was batter-friendly, with little dew and good carry, but India would look to take early wickets in Indore.

On captaining Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

Siraj expressed pride at being appointed Hyderabad’s captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches. He said that leading his state team was a special honour and a dream come true for him.

He acknowledged that Hyderabad would face a tough challenge against Mumbai from January 22, but added that he welcomed such tests and would remain composed in his leadership role. Hyderabad will then host Chhattisgarh from January 29 in their final league match.