Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India, England wear green armbands in 3rd ODI to support BCCI's campaign

India, England wear green armbands in 3rd ODI to support BCCI's campaign

The BCCI informed this in a statement shortly after the commencement of the match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India cricket team
Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill during practice session ahead of India vs England 1st ODI. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and England cricket teams took the field for the third and final ODI here on Wednesday wearing green armbands to support the BCCI's initiative of "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign.

The BCCI informed this in a statement shortly after the commencement of the match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI's initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI release stated..

The initiative was announced by ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Shah on Monday.

Shah wrote on X, "On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative Donate Organs, Save Lives."  "Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all the gift of life.

"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let's come together and make a difference!" he added.

Also Read

IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: All-round India thrash England in Ahmedabad to complete clean sweep

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill creates history with century in Ahmedabad

Disney+ Hotstar down? Users unable to watch India vs England livestream

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Narendra Modi Stadium

3rd ODI: India vs England Playing 11, IND vs ENG live streaming, telecast

The initiative was supported by several Indian players, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

"Score the ultimate century. Your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Gill added: "Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs."  Other Indian cricketers to support the initiative were batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," Iyer said.

Rahul added: "Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate your organs can be the match winning moment in someone's life. Be a hero off the field too.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala enter Ranji Trophy semis on the back of 1-run first innings lead

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Rizwan-Salman put up 100-run stand for Pakistan

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana opens up about her early cricketing days

Skipper Asalanka's career-best 127 led SL to 49 run win over AUS in 1st ODI

PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi gets in heated exchange with SA batter Breetzke

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamBCCI

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story