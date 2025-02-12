RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana opens up about her early cricketing days

Smriti Mandhana, a trailblazer in women's cricket, stands as one of India's most prominent stars, both as a player and a leader. In the latest episode of RCB's podcast, "Bold & Beyond," she shared an exclusive, untold story from her early cricketing years, reflecting on the special moment she received her first custom-made bat.

ALSO READ: ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 unveil star ambassadors for event Mandhana recalled a visit to Meerut during her early years, where her father accompanied her on a cricket tour. She remembered how a local bat company, after noticing that she used a larger bat, offered to craft a custom-sized one for her. The company, possibly named RS, made her a bat tailored to her small frame. "I was so excited, I couldn’t sleep for two days. When I got the bat, I knew this was it. That was a turning point for me," she shared with host Mayanti Langer.

Mandhana’s career took a significant leap in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where Royal Challengers Bangalore made a bold move, acquiring her for a record INR 3.4 crore. This deal made her the most expensive player in the tournament, a record still standing. While she made an impression in the first season, she truly came into her own in season two, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the league, leading RCB to their first-ever franchise cricket title in India.

Reflecting on her time with RCB, Mandhana credited the franchise’s inclusive approach for helping her form an immediate bond. “The management never treated us as a women’s team. They made us feel like part of RCB from the get-go. Even though we had just three days after the auction to get ready for the matches, their attitude made me want to give my best,” she explained.

Mandhana also shared how, despite initially not connecting with the fans, she felt a strong connection to the team and management from the very beginning. "It was the management that made me feel like I wanted to give back," she added, mentioning how fans have already started asking for another title.

As vice-captain of India’s women’s cricket team, Mandhana plays a pivotal role in the country’s success, with several appearances in ICC finals and a growing presence in franchise leagues. She credits cricket legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami for laying the foundation of women’s cricket and draws inspiration from sports icons like Serena Williams.