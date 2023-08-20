Home / Cricket / News / India skipper Haramanpreet Kaur says no regret over her Dhaka outburst

India skipper Haramanpreet Kaur says no regret over her Dhaka outburst

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Sunday that she has no regret over her temperamental outburst during the third ODI against Bangladesh last month in Dhaka

Press Trust of India London
Harmanpreet Kaur controversy

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Sunday that she has no regret over her temperamental outburst during the third ODI against Bangladesh last month in Dhaka.

Harmanpreet was banned for two matches after she smashed the stumps over the umpire's decision to give her out.

Later in the post-match presentation, she had also termed the umpiring "pathetic" during the bilateral series.

Following the ban, Harmanpreet will miss India's first two T20I matches at the Hanghzou Asian Games in September-October.

"I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player, you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she was quoted as saying by The Cricket Paper during the Women's Hundred.

Harmanpreet is playing for Trent Rockets in the tournament.

"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," she repeated.

Apart from the ban, Harmanpreet was also slapped with three demerit points for showing dissent at an umpiring decision and one more for public criticism of match officials.

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Binny, Laxman to speak to India captain - Jay

Harmanpreet Kaur: Top 5 controversies involving the Indian captain

Explained: Why did Harmanpreet Kaur break stumps, slam Bangladesh umpires?

Asian Games: Harmanpreet can only play if India reach final of the event

India vs Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co look to shake off the rust

World Cup: Rajiv Shukla says schedule change not possible on HCA demands

World Cup: ICC unveils timeless mascots, fan vote to decide their names

Ashwin calls UAE's win over New Zealand a big impact of franchise cricket

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: India win by 33 runs, take unassailable lead

World Cup: HCA informs BCCI of security challenges for back-to-back games

Topics :Harmanpreet kaurIndia cricket teamWomen cricket India

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story