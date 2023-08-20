IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Stirling wins toss, asks India to bat first

India aim to win the series by winning this game. With a win, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series having won the first match by two runs on the Duckworth Lewis and Stern (DLS) method.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Playing 11
India Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.
Ireland Playing 11
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White
IND vs IRE Toss Result
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss against India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah and decided to bowl first. There are no changes in the Ireland side. Bumrah confirmed that there will be no changes in the Indian side too.
Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free
The live telecast of India vs Ireland 2nd T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs IRE 2nd T20 for free
