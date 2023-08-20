IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Stirling wins toss, asks India to bat first

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah was asked to bat first after Ireland's Paul Stirling won the toss and decided to bowl the second T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

India aim to win the series by winning this game. With a win, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series having won the first match by two runs on the Duckworth Lewis and Stern (DLS) method.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Playing 11

India Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jasprit Bumraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland Playing 11

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

IND vs IRE Toss Result

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss against India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah and decided to bowl first. There are no changes in the Ireland side. Bumrah confirmed that there will be no changes in the Indian side too.

Ireland vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs Ireland 2nd T20 will be available on Sports 18. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs IRE 2nd T20 for free

