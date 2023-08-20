Home / Cricket / News / IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Stirling wins toss, asks India to bat first
LiveNew Update

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE SCORE: Stirling wins toss, asks India to bat first

India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the 2nd match of the series between Jasprit Bumrah-led India and Paul Stirling's Ireland at the Village in Dubin

BS Web Team
India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Score. Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
India skipper Jasprit Bumrah was asked to bat first after Ireland's Paul Stirling won the toss and decided to bowl the second T20 international of the three-match series against Ireland at The Village ground in Dublin on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
7:20 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: Blessing in disguise for India

 
India have been asked to bat first and it could be a blessing in disguise s they always wanted more game time for their batters after rain affected the second innings in the first match and India could bat for only 6.2 overs to win the match by two runs on Duckworth-Lewsis and Stern method. 
 

7:18 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: Ireland went in with an unchanged playing 11 for today’s match

7:16 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: India’s playing 11 for today’s match

7:03 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: Stirling wins toss, puts India to bat first

 
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss against India’s captain Jasprit Bumrah and decided to bowl first. There are no changes in the Ireland side. Bumrah confirmed that there will be no changes in the Indian side too. 
 

7:00 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: Weather no hindrance for this game

 
The Dublin weather today is not going to be much of a hindrance in the second Ireland vs India T20. According to Accuweather, the sky might rain cloudy for the first hour of the game, but the sun will return post 4:00 pm Local time (08:30 pm IST). And the fans could witness a full-fledged game after the dampness in the first one. 
 

6:51 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: Craig Young caused the much-needed drama before the rains

 
India started cautiously in the overcast conditions. But openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got in the groove slowly, scoring 45 runs in the powerplay and keeping India ahead of the DLS par score. However, Craig Young struck twice in two balls in the seventh over and suddenly with the fall of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, India were under pressure. 
 
But as the umpires decided to stop the game with only 6.5 overs bowed, India managed to stay ahead of the DLS score by 2 runs. No more overs could be bowled and Jasprit Bumrah’s side was announced as the winners of the game. 
 

6:50 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: An interesting first game started with India’s domination

 
In the first game, India managed to pip Ireland by two runs on the count of the Duckworth-Lewis and Stern method. Ireland struggled with the beat and lost their first six wickets with a score of only 59 on the board. However, Curtis Campher (39) and Barry McCarthy (51*) helped the Irish side get to 139/7 in their 20 overs and set a target of 140 for India to win. 
 

6:37 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: First match was built up as Bumrah’s comeback game

 
The match was built up as Jasprit Bumrah’s international comeback game. The Indian pacer lived up to the occasion as he took two wickets in the first over he bowled after being hit for a fort ball of his spell. 
 

6:30 PM Aug 23

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE: Welcome to Business Standard’s live coverage

 
Hello and welcome to Business Standard’s live coverage of the second T20 international between India and Ireland from The Village ground in Malahide, Dublin. Stay tuned fro all the updates from the game here
 

Topics :Jasprit BumrahRinku SinghIndia vs IrelandIndia cricket teamIreland Cricket Team

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

