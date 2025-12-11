ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, teams, format, live streaming

After a thrilling Men’s Senior Asia Cup and Rising Star Asia Cup, the ACC will now host the Under-19 Asia Cup starting December 12. The 2025 edition, featuring eight teams, will run until December 21 in the UAE, with matches scheduled at the ICC Academy Ground and the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. Five ACC full members — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — will compete alongside qualifiers Malaysia, Nepal and the UAE. All eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each for the group stage, and matches will be played in the ODI format.

Bangladesh will enter the tournament as defending champions after their 2024 triumph over India. The tournament promises high-quality youth cricket and an early glimpse at the next generation of stars.

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Teams Group A India

Pakistan

United Arab Emirates

Malaysia Group B Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka

Nepal ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule Date Match No. Group Venue Team 1 Team 2 Time (IST) Dec 12, 2025 1 Group A ICC Academy Ground, Dubai India U19 UAE U19 10:30 AM Dec 12, 2025 2 Group A The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Pakistan U19 Malaysia U19 10:30 AM Dec 13, 2025 3 Group B ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Afghanistan U19 Bangladesh U19 10:30 AM Dec 13, 2025 4 Group B The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Sri Lanka U19 Nepal U19 10:30 AM Dec 14, 2025 5 Group A ICC Academy Ground, Dubai India U19 Pakistan U19 10:30 AM Dec 14, 2025 6 Group A The Sevens Stadium, Dubai UAE U19 Malaysia U19 10:30 AM Dec 15, 2025 8 Group B The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Bangladesh U19 Nepal U19 10:30 AM Dec 15, 2025 7 Group B ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Afghanistan U19 Sri Lanka U19 10:30 AM Dec 16, 2025 9 Group A ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Pakistan U19 UAE U19 10:30 AM Dec 16, 2025 10 Group A The Sevens Stadium, Dubai India U19 Malaysia U19 10:30 AM Dec 17, 2025 11 Group B ICC Academy Ground, Dubai Bangladesh U19 Sri Lanka U19 10:30 AM Dec 17, 2025 12 Group B The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Afghanistan U19 Nepal U19 10:30 AM Dec 19, 2025 Semi Final 1 - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai A1 B2 10:30 AM Dec 19, 2025 Semi Final 2 - The Sevens Stadium, Dubai B1 A2 10:30 AM Dec 21, 2025 Final - ICC Academy Ground, Dubai TBC TBC 10:30 AM

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Format The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played in ODI format with 8 teams divided into two groups of four teams each. All teams will play one match against the other three teams in their group in the group stages. After the end of Group stages top two teams from both groups will qualify for the two semifinals. The winner of those two semifinals will then face each other in the final for the title. ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Full squads of all participating teams Afghanistan squad: Mehboob Taskin (c, wk), Khalid Ahmadzai (wk), Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Rohullah Arab, Nazeefullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz Khan, Azizullah Miakhil, Uzair Khan Niazi, Nasratullah Nooristani, Osman Sadat, Zaitullah Shaheen, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Khatir Khan Stanikzai, Hafeezullah Zadran, Wahidullah Zadran

Bangladesh squad: Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar (vc), Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvej Jibon, Rizan Hossain, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md Shabuj India squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kishan Kumar Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi Malaysia squad: Deeaz Patro (c), Muhammad Aalif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Azib Wajdi, Muhamad Nurhanif, Che Ahmad Al Atif Che Zaman, Muhd Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afinid, Mohammad Hairil (wk), Muhammad Fathul Muin, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syakir Izzudin, Ahmad Tarmimi

Nepal squad: Ashok Dhami (c), Niraj Yadav (vc, wk), Dilsad Ali, Abishek Tiwari, Cibrin Shrestha, Sahil Patel, Dayanand Mandal, Nischal Chhetri, Ashish Lohar (wk), Nitesh Kumar Patel, Chandan Ram, Roshan BK, Bipin Sharma, Vansh Chhetri, Yubraj Khatri Pakistan squad: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Huzaifa, Daniyal Ali Khan, Sameer Minhas, Momin Qamar, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Abdul Subhan, Hamza Zahoor (wk) Sri Lanka squad: Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage (vc), Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Adham Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Navodya

United Arab Emirates squad: Yayin Rai (c), Saleh Amin (wk), Muhammad Bazil Asim, Noorullah Ayobi, Shalom D’Souza, Karan Dhiman, Naseem Khan, Rayan Khan, Ahmed Khodadad, Prithvi Madhu, Ayaan Misbah, Zainullah Rahmani, Yug Sharma, Aliasgar Shums, Uddish Suri ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details When will the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 begin? The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will begin on Friday, December 12. What are the venues for the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025? The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will be played at the ICC Academy Ground and the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the toss for the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches take place? The toss for all ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will take place at 10 am IST. What time will the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches begin? All ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will start at 10.30 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches in India? The live telecast of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?