IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to feature in 150 T20Is

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday, January 14 became the first player in the history of cricket to play 150 T20 internationals when he featured in the second T20 match against Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Rohit has so far played the most number of T20Is among all players and Paul Stirling of Ireland is at the second position in the list of most matches played in T20is by all players. The Irish skipper has played 134 matches. Following him is yet another Irish George Dockrell, who has featured in 128 matches.
Top five players with the most T20 international matches
| Player
| Span
| Country
| Mat
| Runs
| HS
| 100
| Wkts
| BBI
| Ct
| RG Sharma
| 2007-2024
| India
| 150
| 3853
| 118
| 4
| 1
| 1/22
| 59
| PR Stirling
| 2009-2023
| Ireland
| 134
| 3438
| 115*
| 1
| 20
| 3/21
| 35
| GH Dockrell
| 2010-2023
| Ireland
| 128
| 969
| 58*
| -
| 83
| 4/20
| 61
| Shoaib Malik
| 2006-2021
| Pakistan
| 124
| 2435
| 75
| -
| 28
| 2/7
| 50
| MJ Guptill
| 2009-2022
| New Zealand
| 122
| 3531
| 105
| 2
| -
| -
| 68
Among the Indians, Virat Kohli is in the second position with 116 T20Is to his name. He is followed by MS Dhoni, who played 98 matches for the Indian team.
Rohit joined the elite list of players to become the first to play 150 matches in each format. While Australia’s Allan Border became the first player to play 150 Tests, Border was also the first to play 150 ODIs.
The first players to play 150 matches in each format
150 Tests: Allan Border (Dec 1993)
150 ODIs: Allan Border (Feb 1987)
150 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Jan 2024)
