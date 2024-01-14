LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

India will take on Afghanistan in the second T20 international at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14. Virat Kohli will return to the Indian playing 11 in this match, after a gap of 14 months in the shortest format. Along with Kohli, Avesh Khan can also be part of the Indian playing 11 today as it is his home ground and India could go in with only two spinners in the playing 11 with Shivam Dube being the sixth bowling option. A win in this match will give India the series win while Afghans will look to win not only their first match against India but also to keep the series alive. India vs Afghanistan Playing 11 India Playing 11 Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/ Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/ Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar Afghanistan Playing 11 probable Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman IND vs AFG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will occur at 6:30 PM IST. India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast Details Colors Cineplex alongside Sports 18 HD and SD channels will live broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 in India. IND vs AFG Live-Streaming Jiocinema will livestream India vs Afghanistan's 2nd T20 in India. Stay tuned for India vs Afghanistan live score and match updates...