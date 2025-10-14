India vs Australia 1st ODI date & time, squads, venue, free live streamimg

Barely six days after leading India in the second Test against West Indies, which concludes on October 14, Shubman Gill will switch formats and step into a new role when he walks out for the toss on October 19 at Perth Stadium. The three-match ODI series against Australia will mark Gill’s first assignment as India’s one-day international captain. The Indian team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 15 morning from Delhi. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have landed in Delhi on October 14.

The series also marks the beginning of India’s preparations for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, which South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will host.

The return of Kohli after seven months India’s most followed cricketer, Virat Kohli, will make his return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus. With captain Gill backing the senior players, the ODI series will see the former captain play under the leadership of a youngster. In the past, Gill and Kohli have shared a visible camaraderie, often engaging in light-hearted on-field banter. Gill has expressed his admiration for Kohli and backed him to continue till the 2027 World Cup. ALSO READ: Captain Gill registers first Test series win; India whitewash Windies 2-0 “The experience that both (Rohit and Kohli) have and the matches they’ve won for India — there are very few players who have achieved that. There are very few in the world with such skillsets, quality, and experience. In that sense, I’m very happy,” Gill said.

Will Rohit guide Captain Gill? Gill faces a challenging task as the new ODI captain, leading a team that includes two former skippers — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With Rohit in the squad, any unfavourable result will inevitably draw scrutiny from experts and fans alike. Ahead of the tour, Gill spoke warmly of his predecessor, acknowledging the qualities he hopes to emulate. “I have inherited so many good qualities from Rohit bhai. The calmness he possesses and the kind of friendship he maintains within the group are things I aspire to learn and inherit,” Gill stated.

Squad of both the teams: India ODI squad for Australia series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna Australia squad for 1st ODI vs India: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann India vs Australia 1st ODI date and time, IND vs AUS live streaming in India When will India vs Australia 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between India and Australia will take place on October 19, 2025. What is the venue of IND vs AUS 1st ODI? India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at Perth Stadium, which is regarded as a fastest cricket pitch in the world. What is the live match timing of India vs Australia 1st ODI to be played in Perth? The live action during India vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 9 AM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time IND vs AUS live toss will take place in Perth?