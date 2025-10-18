Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs AUS: Kohli-Rohit return sparks 1.75 lakh ticket surge in Australia

According to event organizers, more than 175,000 tickets have been sold across the three-match series, underscoring the unmatched popularity of Indian cricketers, even on Australian soil.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

The much-awaited Men's ODI series between India and Australia officially began with a launch event at Perth Stadium, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in one of cricket's most iconic rivalries. Players from both sides came together for a special photo session ahead of the first ODI on Saturday, October 19, building anticipation among fans and the cricketing world.
 
Massive Fan Frenzy: Over 1.75 Lakh Tickets Sold
 
The white-ball series has already created a frenzy among fans, especially with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to international cricket. According to event organizers, more than 175,000 tickets have been sold across the three-match series, underscoring the unmatched popularity of Indian cricketers, even on Australian soil.
 
 
A large poster featuring iconic moments from past India vs Australia white-ball clashes served as the backdrop for the launch event. Representing their respective teams, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head from Australia, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel from India, posed for photos and interacted with the media. 

Players Share Thoughts Ahead of Series Opener
 
Speaking at the event, Australian batter Travis Head highlighted the intensity of the rivalry and praised the preparation from both sides.
 
“We’re expecting some really good cricket over the next few days. Both teams have had strong training sessions, and the conditions here at Perth Stadium are excellent. It’s a great venue to start the series and both squads are full of quality,” said Head.
 
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the competitive spirit shared between the two cricketing giants.
 
“Australia and India always bring out the best in each other. The atmosphere here is fantastic and we’re looking forward to a competitive series,” Axar said.
 
Historic Rivalry Set to Resume
 
This series marks the return of India's senior pros, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to ODI action for the first time since their Champions Trophy 2025 win. With passionate crowds, fierce competition, and cricketing legends on display, the India vs Australia ODI series promises to deliver top-tier entertainment.
 
The 1st ODI will take place at Perth Stadium on Saturday, October 19.

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

