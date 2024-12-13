IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians rope in Carl Hopkinson as new fielding coach

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians, continue to shuffle their management after adding Mahela Jayawardene as the new head coach and Paras Mhambrey as the new bowling coach earlier. They have now brought in England’s Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach for IPL 2025.

Carl Hopkinson replaces James Pamment

Hopkinson takes over the role from James Pamment, who has been with the Mumbai Indians for seven years, contributing to the team’s success, including their victories in 2019 and 2020. Hopkinson’s appointment marks a new chapter for the team as they continue to refine their management structure ahead of the 2025 IPL season

Hopkinson’s stellar track record with England

Hopkinson joins Mumbai Indians after a distinguished career with the England and Wales Cricket Board, where he was part of the white-ball setup. His contributions were instrumental in England's triumphs in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Hopkinson's experience at the highest level makes him a valuable addition to Mumbai Indians, known for their top-tier fielding standards.

Mhambrey and Hopkinson continue with MI Emirates

Both Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will continue their roles at MI Emirates. Mhambrey, who has been a key figure in Mumbai’s bowling strategy, won the IPL title in 2013 and played a crucial role in the Champions League T20 victories in 2011 and 2013. Having recently served as the bowling coach for the Indian men’s team, where they clinched the T20 World Cup earlier this year, Mhambrey will look to add more silverware to his résumé, including an ILT20 trophy this season.

MI Cape Town’s coaching staff announced

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town has also announced changes in their coaching staff for the new season. Mitchell McClenaghan, who previously served as the bowling coach for MI Emirates, will transition to MI Cape Town, while Kruger van Wyk, a former Proteas cricketer with over 80 T20 appearances, joins as the fielding coach. Robin Peterson and Hashim Amla will continue their roles as head coach and batting coach, respectively.

A fond farewell to James Pamment

With these changes, the Mumbai Indians bid farewell to James Pamment, who has been a dedicated part of the team for seven years. Pamment’s contributions were pivotal to the team’s success during his tenure, and Mumbai Indians have expressed their gratitude for his invaluable work. The franchise wishes him all the best in his future endeavours