NZ-W vs SA-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

The live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in South Africa

New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Two sides reeling from demoralising defeats will clash in Colombo on Monday as New Zealand take on South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The White Ferns suffered an 89-run loss to Australia, while the Proteas were thrashed by England by 10 wickets.
 
New Zealand’s biggest concern is their inability to close out strong positions. With Australia at 128 for 5, they still allowed Ashleigh Gardner to turn the game with a counter-attacking hundred. Sophie Devine’s fine 112 kept them in the chase, but a late-order collapse highlighted their frailties.
 
South Africa’s problems are more glaring. Bowled out for just 69 in their opener, their batting has looked brittle for months, even folding for 115 against Pakistan in a warm-up. Laura Wolvaardt and the senior players must step up.
 
Given their superior spin options, especially Amelia Kerr, and familiarity with conditions, New Zealand start as favourites in this crucial contest. 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
 
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand-W vs South Africa-W broadcast details
Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s)
India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go
Australia Prime Video Prime Video
New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app
Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+
Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee
Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha
Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play
Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+
Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go
Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
South Africa will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 6.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 6? 
The match between South Africa and New Zealand will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
 
What time will the toss take place for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The South Africa vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

