India vs England 3rd Test Day 5: Stokes, Archer rock India's chase at Lords

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer—heroes of England’s 2019 World Cup win on this very ground—returned to Lord’s in Test whites to deliver another spellbinding performance. On Day 5 of the third Test, with India chasing 193 for victory, the duo turned up the heat just when it mattered most, pushing England closer to a memorable win.

Check England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 live score and match updates here Five years ago, they won a title. Today, they’re gunning for a Test match to remember.

Pant, Rahul, Sundar fall as pressure mounts

India’s pursuit of a modest but tricky target unravelled in dramatic fashion during the morning session. Rishabh Pant was the first to go on Day 5, dismissed for 17 while visibly struggling with a left-hand issue. Archer bowled him with a searing delivery that jagged off the seam at 89mph—fast, furious, and unplayable.

KL Rahul, who had looked the most composed of the Indian batters, followed soon after. With immaculate footwork and discipline, Rahul had resisted everything thrown at him. But it took something truly special to remove him—Stokes produced that magic. From well outside off, the ball seamed in sharply, drawing a defensive prod. After a long DRS consultation, all three lights turned red. The roar from the England huddle, led by a fist-pumping Stokes, told the story. Washington Sundar was next. Archer, full of fire, plucked a sensational one-handed return catch off his own bowling. Stokes raced in to embrace him, the pair celebrating with a ferocity that matched the stakes.

India tumbled to 82 for 7. England returns the fire at Lord’s India had once dished out “60 overs of hell” to England at this very venue. Today, it was England’s turn. Every delivery was packed with hostility, and the intensity was palpable across the ground. From the slip cordon, Harry Brook was heard saying: Check India vs England 3rd Test full scorecard “Only a matter of time here, boys.” And England were playing like they believed it. Verbal volleys and visible tensions Archer, not typically known for his aggression, had plenty to say. After rattling Nitish Reddy with a hostile bouncer, he had a few words for the debutant. He did the same after removing Pant, making it clear that this wasn’t just a cricket match—it was personal.

The fiery undercurrent wasn’t new. It had carried over from Day 3, when Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley’s altercation lit the fuse. Siraj’s animated send-off of Duckett had only intensified the mood. England were now dishing it back, blow for blow. Stokes shows why he's irreplaceable Stokes' spell was more than just effective—it was symbolic. Having missed England’s 2023 tour of India due to injury and undergoing hamstring surgery earlier this year, he is now back to full rhythm. With every sharp bouncer and seaming delivery, he looked like a man trying to reclaim the overs he’d been forced to sit out.