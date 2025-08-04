Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 5 action for free?

ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 5 action for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the England vs India 5th Test Day 5 encounter here.

ENG vs IND 5th Test
ENG vs IND 5th Test
Shashwat Nishant New delhi
Aug 04 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
The final day of India’s tour to England has arrived, and the visitors are hoping for a last-ditch effort as England requires just 35 runs to win as Day 5 begins at The Oval.
 
Day 4 saw a premature end, which has raised some eyebrows. The match was interrupted by heavy rain, but with the clouds clearing and some sunshine later in the day, many questioned why the game wasn’t wrapped up. This unexpected turn of events now adds to the uncertainty as both teams prepare for the crucial final day.  Check ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
With England on the verge of victory and only a few runs away from sealing the win, India faces a monumental challenge to avoid defeat. As the match edges toward its conclusion, the weather will remain a key factor, as any further delays could alter the course of the game. Stay tuned for live updates as the tour’s final moments unfold in uncertain conditions at The Oval.    England vs India 5th Test broadcast details 
ENG vs IND 5th Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 5 online: Live streaming and telecast information

 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match?
The match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 begin?
The ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 5th Test Day 5 live in India?
Fans can live stream Day 5 of the fifth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Aug 04 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

