ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 5 action for free?

The final day of India’s tour to England has arrived, and the visitors are hoping for a last-ditch effort as England requires just 35 runs to win as Day 5 begins at The Oval.

Day 4 saw a premature end, which has raised some eyebrows. The match was interrupted by heavy rain, but with the clouds clearing and some sunshine later in the day, many questioned why the game wasn’t wrapped up. This unexpected turn of events now adds to the uncertainty as both teams prepare for the crucial final day.

With England on the verge of victory and only a few runs away from sealing the win, India faces a monumental challenge to avoid defeat. As the match edges toward its conclusion, the weather will remain a key factor, as any further delays could alter the course of the game. Stay tuned for live updates as the tour’s final moments unfold in uncertain conditions at The Oval.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 5 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match?

The match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.

When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 begin?

The ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.