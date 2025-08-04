Michael Vaughan backs Brook over Pope as future England Test captain

Harry Brook's on-field presence gives off the vibe of a great leader and he should be the ready replacement for skipper Ben Stokes when the time comes, feels one of England's finest Test captain Michael Vaughan.
Brook, a maverick batter, reignited England's hopes in the ongoing Test with an attacking 111 off 98 balls, leaving his team 35 runs away from victory with four wickets in hand heading into the final day.
Vaughan, who won 26 out of his 51 Tests as captain, feels that Ollie Pope is a fantastic deputy but when Stokes decides to call time, Brook is the ideal guy to lead England.
"Harry Brook, to me, looks a leader. He looks a born leader," Vaughan told the Test Match Special podcast.
"If Ben Stokes is injured in the future can't Pope stay as vice-captain and Harry Brook gets the leadership role?" Yorkshire's Brook was appointed England's white-ball captain earlier this year. He won his first series against a below-par West Indies.
Vaughan gave his reasons for choosing Brook over Pope.
"I look at someone like Ollie Pope, who looks a fantastic vice-captain. He is a brilliant person to have next to the captain to come up with ideas. Sometimes vice-captains aren't brilliant captains." He then gave example of his time as leader of England cricket team.
"Marcus Trescothick was a magnificent vice-captain for me but you wouldn't want to give him the captaincy." Pope, 27, is leading England in a Test for the fifth time. He previously stood in when Stokes had a hamstring injury last year.
"I don't know well enough and am not in the dressing room. I just want the best captain who is the best leader leading the England side. I don't think a good vice-captain will necessarily be a good captain," Vaughan asserted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
