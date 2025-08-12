Home / Cricket / News / India vs England Test series sets digital viewership record on JioHotstar

India vs England Test series sets digital viewership record on JioHotstar

Fueled by gripping matches and edge-of-the-seat moments, the series captivated Indian audiences, who collectively clocked 65 billion minutes of watch time on JioHotstar.

India vs England Test series
India vs England Test series
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As one of the most unforgettable Test series between India and England came to a thrilling close, it also set new benchmarks in digital viewership. Over 170 million viewers tuned in to JioHotstar, making it the most-watched Test series ever on a digital platform. The dramatic finale at The Oval saw the fifth day of the fifth Test reach a peak concurrency of 13 million, setting a new record for a Test match streamed online.
 
Fueled by gripping matches and edge-of-the-seat moments, the series captivated Indian audiences, who collectively clocked 65 billion minutes of watch time on JioHotstar. This blockbuster series not only kicked off India’s campaign for the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship but also marked a shift in team leadership and a renewed focus on red-ball dominance. To widen its reach, the coverage was presented in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. 
 
Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports at JioStar, reflected on the series' impact, saying, “The overwhelming response to India’s England tour highlights how Test cricket can still deliver compelling drama in every session. Our record-breaking engagement reflects both the quality of cricket and our focus on providing an immersive viewing experience.”
 
Fans also embraced the evolving team dynamic, engaging enthusiastically with ‘Follow The Blues,’ a behind-the-scenes series offering daily insights into training, team bonding, and key moments. Another highlight, the ‘When India Challenged the Crown’ segment, paid tribute to India’s historic Test performances in England.
 
Looking ahead, JioStar is set to keep the momentum going with its coverage of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which begins on September 30, placing fans at the heart of its storytelling and coverage.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: Can SA bounce back in Darwin? Toss at 2:15 PM

Boosted by England win, Harmanpreet aims to end ICC Trophy drought

Women's World Cup 2025: Yuvraj Singh backs India to create history at home

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Women's cricket mirrors India's progress, says ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta

Topics :India vs EnglandTest Cricket

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story