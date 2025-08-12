India vs England Test series sets digital viewership record on JioHotstar

As one of the most unforgettable Test series between India and England came to a thrilling close, it also set new benchmarks in digital viewership. Over 170 million viewers tuned in to JioHotstar, making it the most-watched Test series ever on a digital platform. The dramatic finale at The Oval saw the fifth day of the fifth Test reach a peak concurrency of 13 million, setting a new record for a Test match streamed online.

Fueled by gripping matches and edge-of-the-seat moments, the series captivated Indian audiences, who collectively clocked 65 billion minutes of watch time on JioHotstar. This blockbuster series not only kicked off India’s campaign for the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship but also marked a shift in team leadership and a renewed focus on red-ball dominance. To widen its reach, the coverage was presented in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports at JioStar, reflected on the series' impact, saying, “The overwhelming response to India’s England tour highlights how Test cricket can still deliver compelling drama in every session. Our record-breaking engagement reflects both the quality of cricket and our focus on providing an immersive viewing experience.”

Fans also embraced the evolving team dynamic, engaging enthusiastically with ‘Follow The Blues,’ a behind-the-scenes series offering daily insights into training, team bonding, and key moments. Another highlight, the ‘When India Challenged the Crown’ segment, paid tribute to India’s historic Test performances in England.

Looking ahead, JioStar is set to keep the momentum going with its coverage of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which begins on September 30, placing fans at the heart of its storytelling and coverage.