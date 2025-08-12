Women's World Cup 2025: Yuvraj Singh backs India to create history at home

With just 50 days left for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to begin in India, former India all-rounder and 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh voiced his confidence in the women’s team’s prospects. Speaking at the ‘50 Days to Go’ event in Mumbai, Yuvraj drew from his own experience of playing a World Cup at home, urging the players to focus on their processes rather than get carried away by expectations.

“I think the 50-over World Cup is the World Cup. It’s happening in India, and everybody should be really excited about it. These moments don’t come often in your life. It’s a great opportunity to create history, but you have to go through the process for the results to come,” he said.

Advice for handling home pressure Yuvraj noted that the Indian women’s team has come close in the past, losing a couple of finals, and said this tournament is a chance to seize the moment. “Be in the moment rather than thinking ahead. We were supporting the boys, now it’s time to support the girls,” he added. Recalling the pressure of a home World Cup, he said, “Fans want entertainment — fours, sixes, and wickets. But when the pressure builds and things don’t go well, that’s when experience and self-belief matter most. Every time you step on the field, believe you can be the player in that moment.”

Mithali Raj reflects on women’s cricket journey Also on the discussion panel, former India captain Mithali Raj spoke about the transformation of women’s cricket since her early years. She recalled how the women’s game came under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2006, bringing better infrastructure, domestic structure, and financial backing. She said joining the International Cricket Council (ICC) was another milestone. “In the 2009 T20 World Cup, my father saw me on TV for the first time. Before that, there was hardly any coverage. I was struggling with an injury since 2005 and even thought about retiring, but seeing the game televised gave me the motivation to continue.”

Mithali described the build-up to the 2017 Women’s World Cup as a turning point. “I was packing while watching a Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan when the commentators announced that the next big ICC event was the Women’s World Cup. Seeing the promo with the captains’ faces and the logo really struck me. It’s been a journey, not just a moment, and I’m glad to have been a part of it.” The road ahead The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be played in a round-robin format from 30 September. India will open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The tournament will feature Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.