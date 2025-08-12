Boosted by England win, Harmanpreet aims to end ICC Trophy drought

India women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur is determined to end the nation’s wait for a maiden senior ICC title as she prepares for her first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as skipper. Speaking at the ‘50 Days To Go’ event in Mumbai, Kaur said playing at home made the occasion even more special.

“The plan is the same as my first ODI World Cup — to go there and enjoy my cricket. But playing in front of the home crowd is always special. This time, I hope we give our 100 per cent and break that final barrier we have all been waiting for,” Kaur said. She believes India’s recent series win in England has boosted the team’s confidence heading into the tournament.

Mandhana on a calm mindset Opener Smriti Mandhana echoed her captain’s sentiments, highlighting the calmness and clarity within the team over the past two to three years. “We know where we want to work hard. When we enter the field, we just have to implement. Staying in the present has helped us. Whenever we’ve done well, everything else has taken care of itself,” she said, adding that the squad’s preparation included a camp, the England tour, and another series ahead of the World Cup. Jemimah credits WPL for fearless newcomers Batter Jemimah Rodrigues credited the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for giving young players the confidence to excel on the international stage. She pointed to 22-year-old pacer Kranti Gaud, the leading wicket-taker in India’s recent ODI series win in England, as an example. “What the WPL has done is given youngsters a platform. There’s less pressure on debut. Kranti is fearless, and that pushes each one of us,” Rodrigues said.

Mithali Raj backs in-form India Former India captain Mithali Raj, who led the team in the previous edition, said the current squad’s recent form in both ODIs and T20Is puts them in a strong position. “Beating England in England was wonderful. With this confidence and a home World Cup, nothing could be better,” she said. The lasting impact of 2017 Reflecting on the 2017 Women’s World Cup, where India lost narrowly to England in the final, the players agreed it left a significant legacy for women’s cricket in India. Kaur’s 171* in the semi-final against Australia, Mandhana’s century against the West Indies, and the rousing reception the team received on returning home were cited as landmark moments.