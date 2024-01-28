India vs England: Top 10 highest run-chase in India in Test history

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Highest run-chase in India in Test cricket history
|TARGET
|OVERS
|WICKETS LEFT
|VS
|VENUE
|SEASON
|403
|147
|6
|WI
|Port of Spain
|1975/76
|387
|98.3
|6
|ENG
|Chennai
|2008/09
|328
|97
|3
|AUS
|Brisbane
|2020/21
|276
|80.4
|5
|WI
|Delhi
|2011/12
|264
|78.4
|7
|SL
|Kandy
|2001
|261
|63.2
|5
|NZ
|Bengaluru
|2012
|257
|68.3
|5
|SL
|Colombo
|2010
|254
|128.4
|2
|AUS
|Mumbai
|1964/65
|230
|72.4
|4
|AUS
|Adelaide
|2003/04
|216
|58.4
|1
|AUS
|Mohali
|2010