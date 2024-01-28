India vs England: Top 10 highest run-chase in India in Test history

Amidst England's great recovery led by Ollie Pope, India is set to chase a target of 231 runs in the 4th innings of the first Test of a five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pope batted with grit and determination, rattling the world-class spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

Pope used reverse sweep and scoop against the spinners to take the visitors from shambles. His heroic 196-run innings allowed England to put a dauntin target. Chasing in the fourth innings on India's spinner-friendly tracks has not been easy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In 2008, India chased down 387 runs against England in Chennai. This is still the highest score chased by any team in 4th innings of a Test match in India. Sachin Tendulkar's century gave joy to the Indian public just a few days after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.