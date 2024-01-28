Home / Cricket / News / India vs England: Top 10 highest run-chase in India in Test history

India vs England: Top 10 highest run-chase in India in Test history

In the last 10 years, no team has chased down in excess of 200 runs in 4th innings. In 2008, India chased down 387 runs vs England, which is still highest score chased by any team in 4th innings

India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Amidst England's great recovery led by Ollie Pope, India is set to chase a target of 231 runs in the 4th innings of the first Test of a five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pope batted with grit and determination, rattling the world-class spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. 

Pope used reverse sweep and scoop against the spinners to take the visitors from shambles. His heroic 196-run innings allowed England to put a dauntin target. Chasing in the fourth innings on India's spinner-friendly tracks has not been easy. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In 2008, India chased down 387 runs against England in Chennai. This is still the highest score chased by any team in 4th innings of a Test match in India. Sachin Tendulkar's century gave joy to the Indian public just a few days after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.


In the last 10 years, no team has chased down in excess of 200 runs in 4th innings and it is not going to be easy for Rohit Sharma's men as well. However, injury to Jack Leach could allow India to chase down the target if they ball on merit. 

Highest run-chase in India in Test cricket history

Highest successful run-chase by India inTest history
TARGET OVERS WICKETS LEFT VS VENUE SEASON
403 147 6 WI Port of Spain 1975/76
387 98.3 6 ENG Chennai 2008/09
328 97 3 AUS Brisbane 2020/21
276 80.4 5 WI Delhi 2011/12
264 78.4 7 SL Kandy 2001
261 63.2 5 NZ Bengaluru 2012
257 68.3 5 SL Colombo 2010
254 128.4 2 AUS Mumbai 1964/65
230 72.4 4 AUS Adelaide 2003/04
216 58.4 1 AUS Mohali 2010

Also Read

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11: KL Rahul & Axar playing in Hyderabad

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal goes Bazball, India ahead

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Dominating India take 175-run lead

LIVE SCORE IND VS ENG 1st Test Day 4: Pope's 196 takes England to 420

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya begins bowling full tilt after rehabilitation

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Not putting pressure by setting target says Mhambrey

Ranji Trophy: Leading batter Badoni asked to stay in hotel vs Uttarakhand

WPL 2024: England women players in dilemma as T20Is against NZ looms ahead

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KL RahulRohit SharmaJasprit BumrahIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest CricketBen StokesJoe RootJonny BairstowMark WoodR AshwinSachin TendulkarRavindra JadejaAxar PatelMohammed SirajShreyas Iyer

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story