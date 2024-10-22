Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand 2nd Test pitch report, Pune stadium key stats

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test pitch report, Pune stadium key stats

When India last played a Test match in Pune, Virat Kohli scored a double century against South Africa. With 13 wickets, Ashwin is highest wicket-taker at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test key stats

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will aim to revitalise their chances of qualifying for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final when they take on New Zealand in the second Test, starting on October 24, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Overcast conditions in Bengaluru and Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first hindered India’s prospects in the first Test, which the hosts lost by 8 wickets.

With India needing to win three of their remaining seven Test matches in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, they might request a pitch that turns from Day 1 in both Pune and Mumbai to suit their spin-heavy strategy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Pune Pitch Report ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

According to media reports, the Pune pitch is expected to be low and slow, with spinners expected to play a key role. The black soil used for the Pune wicket generally lacks bounce, making it more conducive to spin.

Given the low and slow-turning conditions, India’s spinners are likely to be more effective. In such a scenario, India might once again opt for three spinners, though the choice of slow bowlers could vary from the first Test.

Who will be the spinners in India’s Playing XI for the 2nd Test?

In a curious move, India added Washington Sundar to the squad, which already includes Axar Patel as the fourth spinner, for the second and third Tests. While it seems unlikely that Sundar would replace Ashwin in the Playing 11, India may consider fielding four spinners, given Mohammed Siraj's poor form on home soil.

More From This Section

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah's Khar Gymkhana membership revoked over father's religious events

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to escape with a reprimand for criticising PCB

Rawapindi pitch England vs Pakistan

PAK vs ENG: Selectors camping in Rawalpindi to oversee pitch preparation

Ranji Trophy: Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi deny Tamil Nadu outright win in Group D

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Ranji Trophy: Nagwaswalla stars in Gujarat's one wicket win over Andhra


India’s Record at Pune Stadium in Test Matches

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be only the third Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The first Test match at this venue was part of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Australia secured a convincing win, with left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe claiming six wickets, and the match concluding just before tea on Day 3. Of the 40 wickets that fell, spinners accounted for 31.

The pitch was criticised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee, Chris Broad, for its substandard quality.

In the most recent Test match at the MCA Stadium, India hosted South Africa and won by an innings, with Virat Kohli scoring a double century in a dominant performance.

Highest run-scorer at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

Top 10 highest run-scorer at MCA Stadium Pune (Test matches)
Player I R B Outs Avg SR HS 4s 6s 50 100
Virat Kohli 3 267 375 2 133.5 71.2 254 34 2 0 1
Steve Smith 2 136 297 2 68 45.79 109 13 0 0 1
Mayank Agarwal 1 108 195 1 108 55.38 108 16 2 0 1
Matt Renshaw 2 99 206 2 49.5 48.06 68 15 1 1 0
Ravindra Jadeja 3 96 129 3 32 74.42 91 8 2 1 0
Cheteshwar Pujara 3 95 193 3 31.67 49.22 58 12 1 1 0
Keshav Maharaj 2 94 197 2 47 47.72 72 15 0 1 0
Mitchell Starc 2 91 94 2 45.5 96.81 61 8 6 1 0
Ajinkya Rahane 3 90 244 3 30 36.89 59 12 0 1 0
V Philander 2 81 264 1 81 30.68 44 8 2 0 0



Highest wicket-takers at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune


Top 10 highest wicket-taker at MCA Stadium in Pune (Test matches)
Player Innings Overs Runs Wickets Econ Avg SR 4W 5W BBI 4s 6s Dots
R Ashwin 4 112.3 296 13 2.63 22.77 51.92 2 0 4-69 35 4 525
Steve O'Keefe 2 28.1 70 12 2.49 5.83 14.08 0 2 6-35 6 1 126
Umesh Yadav 4 46 130 12 2.83 10.83 23 1 0 4-32 21 0 220
Ravindra Jadeja 4 114.2 272 9 2.38 30.22 76.22 0 0 3-52 31 7 560
Nathan Lyon 2 25.5 74 5 2.86 14.8 31 1 0 4-53 7 0 111
Kagiso Rabada 1 30 93 3 3.1 31 60 0 0 3-93 14 0 150
Mohammed Shami 2 26 78 3 3 26 52 0 0 2-44 13 0 126
Jayant Yadav 2 23 101 2 4.39 50.5 69 0 0 1-43 12 2 94
Mitchell Starc 2 11 38 2 3.45 19 33 0 0 2-38 7 0 53
Ishant Sharma 4 29 86 1 2.97 86 174 0 0 1-17 13 0 134


Also Read

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson ruled out of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune

Mohammed Siraj

Pressure on Siraj after picking only 19 wickets from 13 Tests in India

Will Sundar get a place in India's Playing 11 for the 2nd Test vs New Zealand?

Sundar in India squad vs NZ: Who could he replace in 2nd Test Playing 11?

Rishabh Pant (Pic- Twitter)

Pant assures fan of a strong comeback after loss in Bengaluru Test

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz's emotional return: From backup role to starting 11 contender

Topics : India vs New Zealand India cricket team ICC World Test Championship New Zealand cricket team India New Zealand Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon