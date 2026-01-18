India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore pitch report, key stadium stats

After a thrilling second ODI, where New Zealand leveled the three-match series 1-1, India and New Zealand will face off in a decisive third and final match on Sunday, January 11, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The series is now on the line, and if New Zealand clinches the win, they will secure their first-ever ODI series victory on Indian soil, two years after their historic Test series win in India.

India, despite losing the second ODI, has a strong squad. Skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer are in form, with Virat Kohli also showing good signs of form. KL Rahul has been providing support in the middle order, but Rohit Sharma will be eager to score big after two low scores in the series. While India's pacers have been solid, the spin department has struggled, and the team will need the spinners to step up in Indore. Additionally, Washington Sundar's injury has led to Nitish Reddy coming in as a replacement, making this his potential final chance to prove himself.

New Zealand has been in fine form, with their top order looking solid and both spinners and pacers performing well. Despite their relative lack of experience, the Kiwis are confident and will look to make history by winning their first ODI series in India. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Pitch report The pitch at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is typically favorable for batting, with high-scoring games being a regular occurrence. This match is expected to follow suit, offering a solid foundation for the batsmen. However, as the game advances, the pitch tends to offer some support to bowlers, especially in the latter stages. This makes it challenging for teams to chase down large totals in the second innings. While early runs can be easier to come by, the game often shifts in favor of the bowlers as the match progresses, adding an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the contest.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Indore The India vs New Zealand ODI match on Sunday, January 18 will be the second time these two sides will be playing an ODI match against each other at this venue. The first encounter came back January, 2023 when India beat the Kiwis by 90 runs in Indore. Most recent ODI match in Indore The most recent ODI encounter in Indore was played back in 2023 when India faced Australia on September 24. The match went in the favour of the hosts who won by 99 runs on the night.