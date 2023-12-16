India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

With the three-match T20 international series ending in a 1-1 toe, the caravan of India tour of South Africa will move to a longer format- the ODIs as the two teams will face up each other in the first of the three matches at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

There are many changes in both the squads with India playing only a few of the players that played in the T20 internationals. Thus, it would be interesting to see the playing 11 of both teams. KL Rahul will be leading India and Shreyas Iyer will be available for selection.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rinku Singh and Sai Sudharsan might get a chance to make their ODI debuts for India while the same could be true for South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi, Mihlali Mpongwana and Ottniel Baartman.

1st ODI: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma/ Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/ Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing 11 probable

Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo/Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams/ Ottniel Baartman

India vs South Africa head-to-head ODIs

India and South Africa have played 91 ODI International matches against each other. Out of the 91 matches, India emerged victorious on 38 occasions, while three games ended without a result and the Proteas have won 50 matches.

Total matches played: 91

India won: 38

South Africa won: 50

No result: 3

India ODI squad vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa squad vs India ODIs:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa ODI: IND vs SA 1st ODI live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?

The South Africa vs India 1st ODI will take place on December 17, Sunday.

What is the venue of the SA vs IND 1st ODI?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI venue is the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

When will the India vs South Africa live toss take place in Johannesburg as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The SA vs IND live toss for the 1st ODI will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs South Africa 1st ODI according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs SA 1st ODI?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st ODI in India for free?

Disneyplus Hotstar will live stream the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in India for free.