Akram applauds Starc for taking most Test wickets by a left-arm pacer

Starc now has 417 Test wickets in 102 matches at an average of 26.53 with 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls under his belt

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram congratulated Australian speedster Mitchell Starc on becoming the highest wicket-taker by a left-arm pacer in Test history.

Starc achieved this historic feat during the second session of Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against England, dismissing Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Thursday.

Starc stood tall for Australia once again in a pink-ball contest, bagging three wickets on Day 1 in the first two sessions. With twin scalps in the first session and one in the second, Starc rose to the No. 1 spot in the list, beating the legendary Wasim Akram.

Starc now has 417 Test wickets in 102 matches at an average of 26.53 with 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls under his belt. Akram took 414 wickets in 104 games at an average of 23.62.

"Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career," Akram wrote on X, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

After surpassing Wasim Akram, Mitchell Starc completed his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing Ashes Test series. Overall, it was his 18th in Test cricket. Starc completed his fifer after picking up wickets of Duckett, Pope, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, and Gus Atkinson.

Coming to the match, Joe Root notched up his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil. Overall, it was his 40th century in the longest format. Root's knock has guided England to cross the 250-run mark in their first innings.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

Australia (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.

Topics :Australia vs EnglandEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket teamTest CricketThe AshesMitchell StarcWasim Akram

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

