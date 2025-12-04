Sunil Narine becomes first player to claim 600 wickets in T20 cricket

In a landmark moment for the shortest format, veteran spinner Sunil Narine has crossed a threshold that no bowler had ever touched before — 600 wickets in competitive T20 cricket. Long celebrated for his subtle variations, unorthodox release and unmatched control in pressure situations, Narine has now added another defining chapter to a career that has shaped modern T20 bowling.

The historic milestone arrived during the World ILT20 clash between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriorz, further underscoring his longevity and continued relevance even at 37. His achievement highlights not only sustained excellence across leagues worldwide but also the impact he has had on the Knight Riders system, where he has been a constant presence. The feat was marked with a special tribute from his franchise soon after the match.

Narine’s unmatched T20 milestone Narine entered the record books on Wednesday when he removed Tom Abell, a dismissal that pushed him to the unprecedented tally of 600 wickets in recognised T20 competitions. No bowler before him has reached the landmark, reaffirming his reputation as one of the most influential bowlers the format has seen. His ability to outthink batters with pace changes, drift and deceptive turn has made him a constant threat across conditions and tournaments. Knight Riders honour their veteran spinner To celebrate the moment, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders handed Narine a specially crafted jersey with the number 600 printed on the back. The franchise, which has relied on his experience in multiple tournaments, described the achievement internally as one that could remain untouched for years. In their statement, the team conveyed that the wider Knight Riders group viewed Narine’s milestone as a reflection of his exceptional commitment and craft, suggesting that such a record might become one of T20 cricket’s most enduring markers of excellence.