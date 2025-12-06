India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Visakhapatnam pitch report, key stats

The spotlight, as always, will fall on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when India face South Africa in the must-win third ODI today at Visakhapatnam. Consecutive home series defeats are unthinkable, especially right after the 0-2 Test loss, and this clash becomes a pressure test for both seniors and the emerging youngsters.

Kohli and Rohit remain India’s backbone, having delivered consistently over the last month. Their recent run of three hundreds and three fifties between them shows they are still capable of carrying the side. But the team will demand greater support from the young batting core, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continues to struggle against left-arm pace. Strengthening the middle order by bringing in Tilak Varma in place of Washington Sundar remains a possibility.

India's bowlers, particularly Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, must complement Arshdeep Singh better. With dew expected at night, South Africa will fancy their chase as they eye a historic series win. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium pitch in Visakhapatnam is typically known for aiding batters, particularly early in the innings. However, as the contest progresses, the surface tends to offer more assistance to spinners, demanding skill and adaptability from batters. With an average first-innings total of 233 at this venue, captains winning the toss often prefer bowling first, aiming to exploit moisture early and chase under conditions that gradually slow down.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Visakhapatnam India and South Africa will be playing an ODI match against each other at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam for the first time on Saturday. Recent ODI match at Visakhapatnam Stadium The last men’s ODI match at Visakhapatnam Stadium was played on March 19, 2023, between India and Australia. Batting first in the match, India were bundled out for just 117 and, in reply, Australia chased down the target without losing any wicket in just 11 overs as the visitors walked away with an easy 10-wicket win.