Relief for Hayden family! Here's what Grace Hayden said after Root's ton

Notably, ahead of the start of The Ashes 2025–26, Matthew Hayden made a statement that he would run around the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) naked if Root failed to score a ton in Australia this summer, after which his daughter and sports presenter Grace Hayden also requested Root to reach the three-digit mark. On Thursday, when Root finally achieved his first Test ton in Australia, Grace Hayden took to Instagram and shared a story with the quote, “Root, thank you — you’ve saved all our eyes.”

I was backing you for hundred in a good way: Hayden

Matthew Hayden extended his congratulations to Joe Root after the England batter finally registered his maiden Test century on Australian soil during Day 1 of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday.

Before the start of the Ashes, the former Australia opener — now a commentator — had jokingly claimed that he would “walk around naked” if Root went through the series without scoring a hundred. Root put that light-hearted remark to rest with a composed hundred in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba.