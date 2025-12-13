AFG vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 action continues today with Afghanistan U19 taking on Bangladesh U19 in the opening Group B clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
Bangladesh arrive in the match as the defending champions; however, Afghanistan, in recent times, have proved the kind of quality players they have in their arsenal at the youth level, which means fans can expect a close U19 contest in Dubai today.
But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.
|U19 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5)
|Sony LIV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports HD
|Tapmad, Myco
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV
|Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye)
|Dialog ViU
|Afghanistan
|Moby (Lemar TV)
|Sony LIV
|Nepal
|Sony Sports Network
|Sony LIV
|UAE
|CricLife
|CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sport 1
|Discovery+, TNT Sports App
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
|Australia
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV, Fox
|New Zealand
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa
|N/A
|Sony LIV
|Continental Europe
|N/A
|Yupp TV
|MENA Region
|CricLife
|StarzPlay, CricLife Max
