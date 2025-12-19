India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad pitch report, key stadium stats

India will aim to sign off a testing home season on a winning note when they take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International today. Having been swept in the Test series, India showed resilience by winning the ODI leg and securing an unassailable 2-1 lead in the T20Is, with rain denying play in the fourth match at Lucknow.

Despite the series advantage, the focus remains on individual form and selection concerns. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s prolonged slump in T20Is continues to be a major talking point, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the final game due to a toe injury, prompting India to consider Sanju Samson as a top-order replacement — a role in which the wicketkeeper-batter has produced his best performances.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 5th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming India’s bowling has been one of the positives, with Arshdeep Singh growing in confidence and Varun Chakravarthy leading the wicket charts. Jasprit Bumrah’s return further boosts the attack. South Africa, meanwhile, will be keen to draw the series and will hope for stronger contributions from their top order, including Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen, to finish the tour on a high. India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue well known to both sides. Indian players, in particular, are familiar with the conditions here, with the stadium also hosting regular IPL fixtures as the home ground of Gujarat Titans.

The surface in Ahmedabad is traditionally batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and good pace off the pitch. Batters who settle early are likely to enjoy shot-making, especially square of the wicket. Fast bowlers may find some assistance with the new ball under lights, but as the match progresses, stroke play generally becomes easier. Given the depth and firepower in both batting line-ups, a high-scoring contest could be on the cards. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, considering the possibility of dew later in the evening, which can further aid chasing sides. India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Ahmedabad India and South Africa will play their first T20I match against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday.

India T20I record at Ahmedabad The Indian team has so far played seven T20 International matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They have won five and lost two matches. South Africa T20I record in Ahmedabad South Africa are yet to play a T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Most recent T20I match in Ahmedabad The last T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was played in February 2023 between India and New Zealand. The hosts, batting first, with the help of Shubman Gill’s century, posted a total of 234 for 4. In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for just 66 as India recorded their biggest T20I win by 168 runs.