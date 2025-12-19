Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad pitch report, key stadium stats

India and South Africa will play their first T20I match against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday

India vs South Africa 5th T20I pitch report
India vs South Africa 5th T20I pitch report
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India will aim to sign off a testing home season on a winning note when they take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International today. Having been swept in the Test series, India showed resilience by winning the ODI leg and securing an unassailable 2-1 lead in the T20Is, with rain denying play in the fourth match at Lucknow.
 
Despite the series advantage, the focus remains on individual form and selection concerns. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s prolonged slump in T20Is continues to be a major talking point, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the final game due to a toe injury, prompting India to consider Sanju Samson as a top-order replacement — a role in which the wicketkeeper-batter has produced his best performances.
 
India’s bowling has been one of the positives, with Arshdeep Singh growing in confidence and Varun Chakravarthy leading the wicket charts. Jasprit Bumrah’s return further boosts the attack. South Africa, meanwhile, will be keen to draw the series and will hope for stronger contributions from their top order, including Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen, to finish the tour on a high. 

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue well known to both sides. Indian players, in particular, are familiar with the conditions here, with the stadium also hosting regular IPL fixtures as the home ground of Gujarat Titans.
 
The surface in Ahmedabad is traditionally batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and good pace off the pitch. Batters who settle early are likely to enjoy shot-making, especially square of the wicket. Fast bowlers may find some assistance with the new ball under lights, but as the match progresses, stroke play generally becomes easier.
 
Given the depth and firepower in both batting line-ups, a high-scoring contest could be on the cards. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, considering the possibility of dew later in the evening, which can further aid chasing sides.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Ahmedabad

India and South Africa will play their first T20I match against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday.

India T20I record at Ahmedabad

The Indian team has so far played seven T20 International matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They have won five and lost two matches.

South Africa T20I record in Ahmedabad

South Africa are yet to play a T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Most recent T20I match in Ahmedabad

The last T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was played in February 2023 between India and New Zealand. The hosts, batting first, with the help of Shubman Gill’s century, posted a total of 234 for 4. In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for just 66 as India recorded their biggest T20I win by 168 runs.

Key T20I stats of Ahmedabad Stadium

Statistic Data
Total T20I Matches 10
Matches Won Batting First 6
Matches Won Bowling First 4
Average 1st Innings Score 160
Average 2nd Innings Score 137
Highest Total Recorded 234/4 (20 overs) – IND vs NZ
Lowest Total Recorded 66/10 (12.1 overs) – NZ vs IND
Highest Score Chased 166/3 (17.5 overs) – IND vs ENG
Lowest Score Defended 107/7 (20 overs) – WI Women vs IND Women
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets from Rs 100; Check IND ticket prices here

IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Here's why Shubman Gill is ruled out of 4th and 5th T20Is vs South Africa

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Lucknow pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story