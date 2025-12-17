India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Lucknow pitch report, key stadium stats

India enter the fourth T20I against South Africa today with a 2-1 series lead and an opportunity to wrap up the contest, but attention remains firmly on their struggling senior batters. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is still searching for rhythm, with his trademark fluency missing despite favourable conditions in the last match. While he insists the runs are imminent, the numbers underline a prolonged lean phase that India would want resolved quickly with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Shubman Gill’s issues at the top add to the uncertainty. Promoted to open, Gill has yet to look settled, and his cautious outing in the previous game did little to calm concerns about the balance of the top order.

India’s bowling, however, offers reassurance. Arshdeep Singh’s return to form and Harshit Rana’s support have strengthened the attack, while Jasprit Bumrah’s availability remains a key variable. South Africa, inconsistent since last year’s World Cup, must win today to stay alive. With combinations still unsettled, the visitors face a decisive test of character. India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow pitch report The Ekana Cricket Stadium surface typically plays on the slower side, placing a premium on patience and smart batting. Stroke-making can be difficult early on, with batters needing to focus on timing and strike rotation rather than power-hitting. As the innings wears on, the pitch tends to ease, allowing set batters to play more freely. Spinners often find assistance through grip and turn during the middle phase, while seamers using cutters and hard lengths can extract help. Evening dew can be a factor, often tilting the toss in favour of teams batting second. Scores around 150-170 are usually competitive.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Lucknow India and South Africa will play their first T20I match against each other at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Wednesday. India T20I record at Lucknow The Indian team has so far played three T20I matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. They have played against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies, and have emerged victorious on all three occasions. South Africa T20I record in Lucknow South Africa are yet to play a T20I match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.