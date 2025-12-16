India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

The see-saw battle between India and South Africa is set to continue on Wednesday, December 17, when the two teams will take the field for the fourth T20 match of the five-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India won the first match after a South African batting collapse in Cuttack. The visitors then fought back and returned the favour by winning the second T20 in Mullanpur before, once again, Indian bowlers made Proteas batters look clueless in Dharamsala to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The men in blue will hope to win the Lucknow T20 and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series before the final match. However, they will have to find answers to their top-order crisis, where, except for Abhishek Sharma, no other batter has looked comfortable or played a big innings. On top of that, Indian bowlers have to make sure they do not allow South African batters to get going, as it can prove costly for them.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players list of all 10 teams On the other hand, South Africa will leave no stone unturned to level the series once again and push for a series decider in the fifth T20. They need their batters to bat long instead of taking the aerial route constantly and losing wickets. The Proteas also have to keep their playing combination in mind, as constant rotation so far has made them look unstable against the Indian side. India vs South Africa 4th T20 playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman India vs South Africa T20I head-to-head stats Total matches played: 34

India won: 20

South Africa won: 13

No result: 1 Squad of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sanju Samson (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar. South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (w), Donovan Ferreira (w), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

India vs South Africa 4th T20: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs South Africa 4th T20 take place? The fourth T20 match of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday (December 17). What is the venue of IND vs SA 4th T20? The fourth T20 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Wednesday. What is India vs South Africa 4th T20 live toss time? The IND vs SA fourth T20 live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.