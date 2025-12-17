Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 4th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The live telecast for the 4th T20 between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India

IND vs SA 4th T20I broadcasting details
The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was on Wednesday delayed for over 150 minutes now due to fog engulfing the Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
 
The decision was taken as a thick layer of smog will create hindrance for the fielders if the balls are hit in the air.
 
The first inspection is at 6:50 pm, 20 minutes after the scheduled toss time. This was followed by four more, 7:30 pm, 8 pm, 8:30 pm and now one scheduled at 9 pm.
 
 
The bowling unit has been a brighter story. Arshdeep Singh’s resurgence and Harshit Rana’s consistency have eased concerns, though Jasprit Bumrah’s status remains uncertain. The inclusion of Shahbaz Ahmed could also influence the spin combination.
 
South Africa arrive under pressure after another uneven run. Frequent changes have hampered their rhythm, and defeat today would end the series. For the visitors, consistency rather than experimentation may finally be the priority.
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
 
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar 

When will the India vs South Africa 4th T20 take place? 
The first T20 match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday (December 17).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 4th T20? 
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 4th T20 match.
 
What is India vs South Africa 4th T20 live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 4th T20 live toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for the India vs South Africa 4th T20 match? 
The India vs South Africa 4th T20 live match will begin at 7 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 4th T20 match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast IND vs SA 4th T20 match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20 match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

