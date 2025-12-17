Here's why Shubman Gill is ruled out of 4th and 5th T20Is vs South Africa

Neck Injury During the South Africa Test Series Gill's initial injury occurred in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, where he suffered a severe neck injury. The injury forced him to leave the field immediately and be admitted to Woodlands Hospital for observation. This injury kept him out of the remainder of the match and the second Test, which began on November 22 in Guwahati. As a result, Gill also missed the ODI series that followed. The injury was not limited to a neck spasm, requiring extensive rest. The BCCI management had to ensure that Gill didn't return to action too soon to avoid further complications. "Gill has been given an injection to alleviate his symptoms and will need a period of rest before starting rehab, training, and skill work," a BCCI source revealed.

Comeback After Extensive Rehab After completing his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Gill was cleared to return to action for the T20 International series against South Africa. He expressed feeling positive ahead of his comeback, having undergone thorough rehab to recover from the neck injury. The Centre of Excellence gave him the green light to participate in the five-match T20I series, where he hoped to regain his form and contribute to the team.

Shubman Gill, the out-of-form India vice-captain, has been ruled out of the final two T20I matches against South Africa due to a toe injury, as confirmed by sources close to the team.Meanwhile the toss for the 4th T20I encounter between India and South Africa has been delayed due to excessive fog at the Ekana Stadium with the inspection scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.The injury occurred during a training session, and the team is taking all necessary precautions for his swift recovery. In Gill’s absence, Sanju Samson is expected to open the batting in the upcoming games. This move comes as India seeks to adapt to the absence of one of their key players in the crucial T20I series.Shubman Gill has been struck by his second serious injury in a short period. After recovering from a significant neck injury sustained during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata in mid-November, the Indian vice-captain now faces another setback, ruling him out of the final two T20I matches against South Africa.