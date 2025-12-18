Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa 5th T20 Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 5th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will look to end a demanding home season on a positive note when they face South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International on Friday, December 19. After suffering a 0-2 defeat in the Test series, India bounced back strongly to win the ODI leg and now hold an unassailable 2-1 lead in the T20Is following the rain-abandoned fourth match in Lucknow.
 
While the series result is secure, concerns remain around form and fitness. Captain Suryakumar Yadav continues to struggle for runs, with his prolonged lean patch raising questions ahead of the T20 World Cup. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is set to miss the final match due to a toe injury, opening the door for Sanju Samson to return to his preferred top-order role.
 
 
India’s bowling has been a positive, with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy impressing. South Africa, meanwhile, will aim to draw the series and end the tour on a high. 

India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India vs South Africa T20I head-to-head stats

  • Total matches played: 35
  • India won: 20
  • South Africa won: 13
  • No result: 2

Squad of both teams:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.
 
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa 5th T20: Live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs South Africa 5th T20 take place?
 
The fifth T20 match of the five-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Friday (December 19).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 5th T20?
 
The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will host the 5th T20 on Friday.
 
What is India vs South Africa 5th T20 live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 5th T20 live toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 5th T20 match? 
The India vs South Africa 5th T20 live match will begin at 7 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 5th T20 match in India? 
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 5th T20 match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 5th T20 match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 5th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

