Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Eight Sri Lanka players to fly home from Pakistan amid safety concerns

Eight Sri Lanka players to fly home from Pakistan amid safety concerns

The development means the second ODI scheduled in Rawalpindi on Thursday will not happen. Pakistan had won the first ODI by six runs at the same venue on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka cricket team

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight Sri Lankan players, currently touring Pakistan with the national team for a three-match ODI series, are set to return home on Thursday after expressing concern over their safety following a deadly bomb blast in Islamabad that left 12 people dead and several injured, a SLC source said on Wednesday.

The development means the second ODI scheduled in Rawalpindi on Thursday will not happen. Pakistan had won the first ODI by six runs at the same venue on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan team is also scheduled to play a triangular series, involving the hosts and Zimbabwe, after the three ODIs.

 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources said replacements will be sent for those returning home.

Sources in SLC added that because of the proximity of Rawalpindi, where the ODIs are being played, to Islamabad was the reason the players expressed the desire to return home.

Also Read

Pakistan cricket team

PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

PAK vs SL

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

PAK vs SL

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Qualified teams, venues in India, live streaming

In 2009, the Sri Lankan cricket team bus was attacked by gunmen when it was on its way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the second Test.

Several members of the Sri Lankan team, including Ajantha Mendis, Chaminda Vaas and captain Mahela Jayawardene, were injured while many Pakistani security personnel were killed.

Following the deadly attack, all foreign teams refrained from visiting Pakistan for over a decade and the country was compelled to use offshore venues in the Middle East to host its home matches.

Coincidentally it was Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan in December 2019 which signalled the return of international cricket to the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NZ vs WI 1st Test

New Zealand thrash West Indies by 8 wickets to seal T20 series 3-1

IND vs SA 1st Test

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

Jasprit Bumrah

Countering Bumrah early key for SA against hosts India: Graeme Smith

Team India

Hopefully we have learned from the New Zealand series: coach Ten Doeschate

Keshav Maharaj

Hungry to beat India in India: Maharaj targets historic Test win vs IND

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon