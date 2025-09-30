India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Hosts eye winning start; Toss at 2:30

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 begins today with hosts India facing Sri Lanka. India step into the tournament with momentum, having played 38 ODIs since the last edition. Despite a shaky warm-up loss to England, they bounced back strongly against New Zealand. Smriti Mandhana remains the batting mainstay, while newcomer Pratika Rawal adds firepower at the top. The spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana are expected to be crucial in controlling the middle overs. Jemimah Rodrigues, playing her first World Cup in the format, will be tasked with stabilising the middle order.

Sri Lanka, with 31 ODIs under their belt since 2022, have grown in consistency. Chamari Athapaththu leads the charge, supported by in-form Harshitha Samarawickrama. Young spinner Dewmi Vihanga could thrive on Indian pitches, making this an intriguing contest to open the campaign.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

India probable playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Sri Lanka probable playing 11 (probable): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Inoka Ranaweera

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE TOSS TIME:

The coin toss for the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 here.