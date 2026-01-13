MI vs GG live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

Check MI vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Match 6 of WPL 2026 promises a compelling battle as Gujarat Giants test themselves against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Cricket Stadium. Gujarat have made an emphatic statement early in the season, winning their first two matches through aggressive batting and fearless intent. Posting 200-plus totals has underlined their confidence, while the tense win over Delhi Capitals showed their ability to hold their nerve under pressure.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh's firm stance to ICC's response: T20 WC venue dispute continues Ashleigh Gardner’s leadership has stood out, complemented by timely contributions across the line-up. However, Gujarat will be keen to sharpen their middle-overs approach after leaving runs behind in the previous game. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, showed signs of settling into a rhythm against Delhi. Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to be their biggest threat, and Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to form has provided stability and freedom at the top. With form evenly matched, execution on the night will be key.

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be played? The MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 13. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG? The WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. When will the toss for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India? The live telecast of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG in India? The live streaming of the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.