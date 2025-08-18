India face key calls as Women's World Cup squad takes final shape

As India gears up for the ICC Women’s World Cup, their team enters the final preparation phase brimming with confidence. Buoyed by dominant performances in the tri-series in Sri Lanka and a successful tour of England, captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the stability of the current squad is a game-changer, unlike the uncertain build-ups of past campaigns. The selection committee, led by Neetu David, will name the final 15 on Tuesday, ahead of the tournament starting September 30.

The Shafali Dilemma: Power vs. Stability

With Pratika Rawal excelling at the top of the order and Harleen Deol offering stability post-comeback, selectors must balance consistency against match-winning potential. Yastika Bhatia's spot as second wicketkeeper adds another layer to the equation. Key names, such as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh, are virtually certain to be in the squad. The biggest debate centers on Shafali Verma. She brings explosive firepower but is currently low on form (recent scores: 52, 4, 36 in ODIs; and 41, 3, 3 in T20s for India A).With Pratika Rawal excelling at the top of the order and Harleen Deol offering stability post-comeback, selectors must balance consistency against match-winning potential. Yastika Bhatia's spot as second wicketkeeper adds another layer to the equation.

Is Amanjot Kaur the risk worth taking? In Pooja Vastrakar’s absence, Amanjot Kaur has stepped up impressively, claiming three wickets in England’s T20Is and delivering a brilliant 63* to turn a match around. Her injury-free record now faces scrutiny after a back issue flared during the ODIs. If she is deemed fit, her all-round capabilities could nullify the need for a third seamer and strengthen squad flexibility. Otherwise, players like Arundhati Reddy or wicket-hungry spinning options like Prema Rawat might stand in. India's probable squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh/Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Shafali Verma/Prema Rawat Solid Allround Options: Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav Locked In

The all-round pairing of Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav offer both balance and experience. Deepti contributes middle-order fire and steady bowling, while Radha adds sharp left-arm spin and fielding excellence, her recent leadership for India A in Australia demonstrating her growing value. Spin Depth: Renuka vs. emerging alternatives Former frontline pacer Renuka Singh, recovering from a stress fracture, remains a candidate if fully fit. But with limited red-ball action since the WPL, her inclusion isn't guaranteed. Enter Kranti Goud, whose 6 for 52 in England and relentless pace make a powerful case, along with Sneh Rana, N Shree Charani, and all-round options like Shreyanka Patil and Minnu Mani.